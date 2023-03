A short stroll up Stone Nullah Lane takes you to a majestic Taoist temple built in 1863 to honour a god of the sea, Pak Tai. The temple, the largest on Hong Kong Island, is adorned with ceramic roof-ridge ornaments made in the Guǎngdōng pottery centre of Shíwān that depict scenes from Cantonese opera. The main hall of the temple has a shadowy, 3m-tall copper likeness of Pak Tai cast during the Ming dynasty.