Comix Home Base

Housed in repurposed heritage buildings, this cultural cluster is entirely themed on the medium of comics and anime. A brief ground-floor display introduces Hong Kong's own comic-book history, from wartime classics (Renjian Pictorial) and colonial-era satires (Old Master Q), through Ma Wing-shing's martial-arts comics, to the pensive creations of younger artists such as Chi Hoi.

Upstairs you'll find stores selling kidult 'urban vinyl', varied art exhibits and a graphic-novel reading room (free) with a fair selection of English and French titles, from Stan Lee's Marvel stories to Art Spiegelman's Maus.