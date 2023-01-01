Golden Bauhinia Square

A 6m-tall statue of Hong Kong’s symbol, the flower of the Bauhinia blakeana orchid tree, stands on the waterfront in front to mark the establishment of the Hong Kong SAR in 1997. The flag-raising ceremony, held daily from 7.50am to 8.03am, and conducted by the Hong Kong police, is a must-see for mainland tourist groups. On the first day of the month, the ceremony starts at 7.45am and is followed by a short pipe-band performance.

You can get here by walking all the way through the vast and blissfully air-conditioned Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, exiting via Expo Galleria.