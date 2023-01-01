Closed for renovation at the time of writing, the Avenue of Stars, located on the spectacular Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade, pays homage to the Hong Kong film industry and its stars, with handprints, sculptures and information boards.

Reopened in early 2019 after a three-year renovation, the redesigned waterfront promenade features more greenery and seating. Information about the 107 sets of local celebrity handprints is available through QR codes, while the perennially popular statues of Bruce Lee and Anita Mui remain present, but with added augmented reality technology.