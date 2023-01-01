Former Marine Police Headquarters

Built in 1884, this gorgeous Victorian complex is one of Hong Kong’s four oldest government buildings. It was used continuously by the Hong Kong Marine Police until the 1990s, except during WWII when the Japanese navy took over. The complex is now a nakedly commercial property called 'Heritage 1881'. The original building contains restaurants and Hullet House, a suite-only boutique hotel, all sitting atop high-end shopping, naturally.

Several original features are still here, including cells, carrier-pigeon houses, a bomb shelter and stable block. Why 1881 instead of 1884? Because '4' has a similar pronunciation to 'death' in Chinese, and the developer was superstitious. Free guided tours are available – call to book.