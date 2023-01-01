Kowloon Mosque & Islamic Centre

With its splendid dome, quartet of 11m-high minarets and lattice window tracery, the Kowloon Mosque is a captivating building and an important place of worship for the territory's 300,000-strong Islamic population. Built in 1984 (the previous mosque suffered damage during MTR construction), it can accommodate up to 3000 worshippers across three halls. The original mosque was established to serve the Indian Muslim troops of the British army who were stationed at what is now Kowloon Park.

Muslims are welcome to attend services, but non-Muslims should ask permission to enter. Remember to remove your footwear.