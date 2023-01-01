Former Kowloon British School

One of the oldest surviving school buildings in Hong Kong, the Kowloon British School was established in 1902 to teach the children of expat residents. Built in Victorian red-brick style, it was subsequently modified to incorporate verandahs and high ceilings, prompted possibly by the fainting spells suffered by its young occupants.

The school now houses the Antiquities & Monuments Office (古物古蹟辦事處), which has information and exhibits on current efforts towards the preservation of traditional Chinese and colonial architecture.