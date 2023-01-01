Named after Hong Kong's only Jewish governor, Matthew Nathan, Kowloon’s main drag is a bit of a traffic- and pedestrian-choked scrum of malls, jewellery stores and fashion boutiques. It’s nonetheless an iconic Hong Kong scene where guesthouses rub shoulders with luxury hotels. And it’s completely safe – which is just as well since you won’t be able to avoid using it if you spend any time in the area.

Be sure to wander as far as the stretch running parallel with and north of Kowloon Park, shaded by a glorious canopy of banyan trees.