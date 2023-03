Kowloon’s oldest Catholic church was built in 1905 with money donated by a Portuguese doctor in Hong Kong, initially for the benefit of the Catholics in an Indian battalion stationed in Kowloon, and later for the burgeoning local Catholic community. Set in a plant-filled courtyard, Rosary Church features a classic Gothic style with a yellowish facade reminiscent of churches in Macau.

English Mass is at 8am and 6.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 8.45am, 12.30pm and 7pm Sunday.