Hong Kong Museum of History

Prepare to be whisked through millennia of Hong Kong history at this extraordinary museum, starting with prehistory (don't linger, the best is yet to come) and ending with the territory’s return to China in 1997. Highlights of the 'Hong Kong Story' include a recreation of an entire arcaded street in Central from 1881, a full-sized fishing junk, lots of informative video theatre exhibits (including an even-handed stab at the Opium Wars) – and so much more.

Beyond getting better acquainted with the territory's archaeology, ethnography, and natural and local history, this museum is also interesting to see how Hong Kong attempts to define and present its own story to the world.