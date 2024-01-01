Kowloon Union Church

This red-brick church with Protestant roots was constructed in 1930 with money from an English businessman of Armenian descent. It was built in a neo-Gothic style – quite unusual for Kowloon – and features a Chinese-tiled pitched roof (which makes it typhoon-proof), a crenellated tower, and windows with Gothic tracery. Sunday service starts at 10.30am.

