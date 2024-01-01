Kowloon Union Church

This red-brick church with Protestant roots was constructed in 1930 with money from an English businessman of Armenian descent. It was built in a neo-Gothic style – quite unusual for Kowloon – and features a Chinese-tiled pitched roof (which makes it typhoon-proof), a crenellated tower, and windows with Gothic tracery. Sunday service starts at 10.30am.
Nearby Kowloon attractions
1. St Andrew’s Anglican Church
0.25 MILES
Sitting atop a knoll adjacent to the Former Kowloon British School is this charming building in English Gothic style that houses Kowloon’s oldest…
0.26 MILES
This lovely historical monument, built in 1883, is sadly not open to the public, except for two days in March every year (see website for dates). It…
3. Former Kowloon British School
0.28 MILES
One of the oldest surviving school buildings in Hong Kong, the Kowloon British School was established in 1902 to teach the children of expat residents…
0.32 MILES
This incense-filled sanctuary built in the 19th century is one of Hong Kong’s most famous Tin Hau (Goddess of the Sea) temples, though restorations have…
0.33 MILES
Named after Hong Kong's only Jewish governor, Matthew Nathan, Kowloon’s main drag is a bit of a traffic- and pedestrian-choked scrum of malls, jewellery…
0.33 MILES
Kowloon’s oldest Catholic church was built in 1905 with money donated by a Portuguese doctor in Hong Kong, initially for the benefit of the Catholics in…
0.37 MILES
A stone's throw from Tin Hau Temple is this handsome Edwardian police station (c 1923) with arcades and arches. You may have caught a glimpse of it in the…
8. Hong Kong Museum of History
0.39 MILES
Prepare to be whisked through millennia of Hong Kong history at this extraordinary museum, starting with prehistory (don't linger, the best is yet to come…