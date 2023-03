A stone's throw from Tin Hau Temple is this handsome Edwardian police station (c 1923) with arcades and arches. You may have caught a glimpse of it in the film Rush Hour 2. Some of its architectural features have been adapted for feng shui reasons – crime-fighting is a high-risk profession. For instance, the portico at the main entrance is set in an indented corner to better protect the building's inhabitants.