Shanghai Street

Strolling down Shanghai St will return you to a time long past. Once Kowloon’s main drag, it's flanked by shops selling Chinese wedding gowns, sandalwood incense and Buddha statues, plus mahjong parlours and an old pawn shop (at the junction with Saigon St). This is a terrific place for souvenirs – fun picks include wooden moon-cake moulds stamped with images of fish, pigs or lucky sayings, bamboo steamer baskets, long chopsticks meant for stirring pots, and pretty ceramic bowls.

The main business here is kitchen goods. Check out dozens of shops hawking woks, cleavers, tree-trunk carving boards and other necessities of Chinese cookery.