Adjacent to the Wholesale Fruit Market, historic Yau Ma Tei Theatre (1930) stages regular performances of Cantonese opera. For decades, the art deco–styled theatre had kept market coolies and rickshaw drivers entertained, but losing business to modern cinemas in the '80s, it began showing erotic films and selling porn videos to stay afloat. It closed in 1998 and reopened in 2012.

Guided tours of the theatre and adjacent Red Brick House (Cantonese only) are conducted on certain Saturdays at 10.30am and noon.