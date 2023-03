This historic market, founded in 1913, is a cluster of one- and two-storey brick and stone buildings with pre-WWII signboards above the stalls. Although it remains a hive of wholesale activity after dark (especially just before dawn), since 2012 it has been also a retail market, so you can visit by day for freshly cut durian (though not advised if sharing a room!).

In the '80s the market was a hotbed of Triad gang activity.