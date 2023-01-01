St Andrew’s Anglican Church

Sitting atop a knoll adjacent to the Former Kowloon British School is this charming building in English Gothic style that houses Kowloon’s oldest Protestant church. St Andrew's was built in 1905 in granite and red brick to serve Kowloon's Protestant population; it was turned into a Shinto shrine during the Japanese Occupation. Nearby you'll see the handsome Old Vicarage with its columned balconies (c 1909). Enter from the eastern side of Nathan Rd via steps or a slope.