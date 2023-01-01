Built on the site of a barracks for an Indian regiment of the British Army, Kowloon Park is an oasis of greenery and a refreshing escape from the Nathan Rd hustle. Pathways wind between banyan trees, gardens, fountains and a flamingo pond; go early to see elderly locals performing taichi.

On Sunday afternoons from 2.30pm, martial-arts and dragon dances are performed at 'Kung Fu Corner' at the park's Sculpture Walk. The Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre (free) has exhibitions relating to old Hong Kong, but kids will prefer the Aviary and the extensive swimming facilities.