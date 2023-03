The old Kowloon Wharf Pier (c 1886) was rebuilt and reopened in 1966 as the Ocean Terminal – then the largest shopping centre in all of Hong Kong. Today it's just a part of the vast Harbour City complex that stretches along Canton Rd. You enter it at the western end of the Former KCR Clock Tower.

Go all the way to the end and up the escalators to reach Ocean Terminal Deck, an outdoor lounging area with awesome harbour views.