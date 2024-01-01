Hong Kong Space Museum & Theatre

Kowloon

Updated in 2016, this golf-ball-shaped museum on the waterfront has a new permanent exhibition, 'journey of space exploration', together with high-tech 3D shows several times a day in the Stanley Ho Space Theatre. Be prepared to queue outside to get tickets for a two-hour time slot to enter the museum.

