Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade

One of the finest city skylines in the world has to be that of Hong Kong Island, and the promenade here is one of the best ways to get an uninterrupted view. It’s a lovely place to stroll around during the day, but it really comes into its own in the evening, during the nightly Symphony of Lights, a spectacular sound-and-light show involving dozens of buildings on the Hong Kong Island skyline.

The Avenue of Stars, revamped with a new design in 2019, pays homage to the Hong Kong film industry and its stars, with more than 100 handprints and sculptures.

The promenade starts just west of Victoria Dockside parallel to Salisbury Rd, an ambitious 279,00-sq-metre development of offices, retail, art galleries and the ultraluxe Rosewood Hotel. It then carries on eastwards almost all the way to the Hong Kong Coliseum and Hung Hom train station.

It gets especially crowded during the Chinese New Year fireworks displays in late January/early February and in June during the Dragon Boat Festival.