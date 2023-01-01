The awesome 70-storey Bank of China Tower, designed by IM Pei and completed in 1990, rises from the ground like a cube, and is then successively reduced, quarter by quarter, until the south-facing side is left to rise on its own. Some geomancers believe the four prisms are negative symbols; being the opposite of circles, these triangles contradict what circles suggest – money, union and perfection.

It is possible to enter the building from Garden Rd or Queensway, but the lobby is as far as you'll get once inside.