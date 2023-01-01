Hong Kong Museum of Coastal Defence

Housed in a coastal fort (c 1887) that guarded the eastern sea entrance into Hong Kong harbour (via the narrow Lei Yue Mun Channel), this excellent museum whisks visitors through six centuries of coastal warfare, from marauding Ming dynasty pirates to the Battle of Hong Kong against the Japanese in 1941. Exhibitions are housed inside the old redoubt; outside, views are magnificent, and a historical walking trail winds through gun emplacements, tunnels and observation posts almost down to the coast.

As you leave the MTR, follow the museum signs on Tung Hei Rd for about 15 minutes. Bus 85, which is accessible via exit A3 and runs along Shau Kei Wan Rd between North Point and Siu Sai Wan, stops on Tung Hei Rd outside the museum.