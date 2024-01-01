From Tai Au Mun, Tai Au Mun Rd leads south to two fine, sandy beaches: Clearwater Bay First Beach (清水灣一灘) and, a bit further southwest, Clearwater Bay Second Beach (清水灣二灘). In summer try to go during the week, as both beaches get very crowded on the weekend.
Clearwater Bay Beaches
New Territories
