The Volcano Discovery Centre, adjacent to Sai Kung Bus Terminus, advises on the best ways to explore Hong Kong Global Geopark and has a small exhibition on the territory's volcanic and sedimentary rock formations. The centre is also the meeting point of boat and hiking tours to the geopark that you can book online or in person. See website for details.

Sai Kung Pier–bound green minibus route 1A from Choi Hung MTR Station (near exit C1) and the red minibus from Mong Kok's Dundas St (near its junction with Tung Choi St) come here.