The charming 0.24 sq km 'Catholic' island of Yim Tin Tsai (literally, 'Little Salt Field') is named for the island's salt-panning history. Having laid waste for years, the salt fields were revived recently by returning villagers keen to show visitors their heritage. The revitalisation also includes a heritage trail, a visitor centre, tours and a weekend ferry service. Locals converted to Catholicism 150 years ago after St Peter allegedly appeared on the island to chase away pirates. Small St Joseph's Chapel (1890) is the island's focal point.

The island is accessible by kaito (return HK$45, 15 minutes, departs hourly 10am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday). Boats may not sail if there aren't enough passengers, so call ahead. Yim Tin Tsai is connected to the much larger island of Kau Sai Chau by a narrow spit of land that becomes submerged at high tide. The website is in Chinese, but you can call or drop an email if you'd like to join a tour.