Hong Kong Global Geopark

Part of the Unesco Geopark network, this spectacular geopark consists of two regions of formations: volcanic rock from 140 million years ago that often appears as stacks of visually stunning hexagonal columns; and sedimentary rock from 400 million years ago comprising uniquely shaped sandstone and siltstone. The best way to experience all or part of the eight site groups dispersed over 50 sq km is by joining a guided tour. Contact the Volcano Discovery Centre. Sea Kayak Hong Kong runs kayaking tours of the Geopark.