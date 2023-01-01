Some 20km east of downtown Shenzhen is OCT East, a theme-park-meets-resort set in attractive mountainous surrounds. Think Universal Studios plus Chinese Disneyland, with a mock Swiss village, a golf complex, a scenic tea valley and luxury hotels thrown in. A railway loops around the site.

Sightseeing Bus 1, which leaves from Window of the World, with stops at Dìwáng Dàxià (Shennan Lu), has its last stop at the park. A taxi from Luohu train station is about ¥80. OCT East is a little way inland from Dameisha, one of Shenzhen's biggest and best beaches.