Guanlan Print Village

Parts of this 300-year-old Hakka village have been preserved and repurposed into workshops and galleries showcasing printmaking artists from China and overseas. Outside scheduled art events, it's a sleepy place to wander, with rows of quaint houses, tree-lined paths and lotus ponds, overlooked by a pair of five-storey diāolóu (watchtowers).

To get here, take Line 4 of the metro to Qinghu station, then change to bus M338 to the village. The journey from downtown Shenzhen takes about 1¾ hours. A taxi (45 minutes) costs about ¥100 each way.