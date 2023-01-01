Colourful and always busy, Il Campo is a major focus of Roman life: by day it hosts one of the city's best-known markets; by night its bars and restaurants do a brisk trade. The piazza's poetic name (Field of Flowers) is a reference to the open meadow that stood here before the square was laid out in the mid-15th century.

For centuries the square was the site of public executions. It was here that philosopher Giordano Bruno was burned for heresy in 1600, now marked by a sinister statue of the hooded monk, created by Ettore Ferrari in 1889.