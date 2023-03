This little-known museum, one of the few in Rome that's free to enter, boasts a small but interesting collection of early Mediterranean art. Exhibits range from Greek and Roman sculptures to Etruscan busts, an Egyptian sphinx and Mesopotamian reliefs, all donated to the state by Baron Giovanni Barracco in 1902. The palazzo housing the museum, known as the Piccolo Farnesina, was built for a French clergyman, Thomas Le Roy, in 1523.