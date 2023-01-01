The baroque Palazzo Braschi houses the Museo di Roma’s eclectic collection of paintings, photographs, etchings, clothes and furniture, charting the history of Rome from the Middle Ages to the early 20th century. But just as striking as the collection is the 17th-century palazzo itself, with its monumental baroque staircase, grand halls and views over Piazza Navona.

Among the various portraits on display, look out for Antonio Canova's sculptural self-portrait and Giuseppe Bottani's depiction of Caterina Valadier with her sons.