The story behind this image involves me spending some time with my ageing father doing what we both like doing best… exploring the local town. On a cold January morning, we headed down to the banks of the Yamuna to catch a ferry. We had made arrangements with a local boatman the previous evening to be there for a sunrise shot..The current of the Yamuna proved to be too strong for Manoj, our boatman, as he struggled to get me to a vantage point that would have gotten me to the dead centre in front of the Taj. What I got out of camera was a less than perfect image that was slightly askew..This image has been reconstructed in Photoshop, to establish the symmetry of this monument reflected in the turbid waters of the Yamuna in the foreground..In 2013, I began reworking a lot of my older images. I had taken this one in early 2011. The original version was done in HDR – which I have personally started stepping away from in an attempt to get more right when shooting the image. This exercise has shown me how my own workflow has developed over the years, and how much my appreciation for subtle processing techniques has developed. The workflow that I employed to achieve this is available here.

Overview

The magical allure of the Taj Mahal draws tourists to Agra like moths to a wondrous flame. And despite the hype, it’s every bit as good as you’ve heard. But the Taj is not a stand-alone attraction. The legacy of the Mughal empire has left a magnificent fort and a liberal sprinkling of fascinating tombs and mausoleums, and there’s also fun to be had in the bustling chowks (marketplaces).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Taj Mahal, Agra, India

    Taj Mahal

    Agra

    Poet Rabindranath Tagore described it as 'a teardrop on the cheek of eternity'; Rudyard Kipling as 'the embodiment of all things pure'; while its creator,…

  • India, Uttar Pradesh, Agra, Agra Fort, Hall of Public Audience

    Agra Fort

    Agra

    With the Taj Mahal overshadowing it, one can easily forget that Agra has one of the finest Mughal forts in India. Walking through courtyard after…

  • Akbar mausoleum, Sikandra near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India, South Asia

    Akbar’s Mausoleum

    Agra

    This outstanding sandstone and marble tomb commemorates the greatest of the Mughal emperors. The huge courtyard is entered through a stunning gateway…

  • Taj Mahal viewed from Methab Bagh

    Mehtab Bagh

    Agra

    This park, originally built by Emperor Babur as the last in a series of 11 parks on the Yamuna’s east bank (long before the Taj was conceived), fell into…

  • Itimad-ud-Daulah

    Itimad-ud-Daulah

    Agra

    Nicknamed the Baby Taj, the exquisite tomb of Mizra Ghiyas Beg should not be missed. This Persian nobleman was Mumtaz Mahal’s grandfather and Emperor…

  • Elephant Conservation Centre

    Elephant Conservation Centre

    Agra

    Wildlife SOS runs this conservation centre, which offers rehabilitation and medical care to rescued elephants. You'll get to see the elephants while…

  • Kinari Bazaar

    Kinari Bazaar

    Agra

    The narrow streets behind Jama Masjid are a crazy maze of overcrowded lanes bursting with colourful markets. There are a number of different bazaars here,…

  • Taj Museum

    Taj Museum

    Agra

    Within the Taj complex, on the western side of the gardens, is the small but excellent Taj Museum, housing a number of original Mughal miniature paintings…

Articles

Latest stories from Agra

