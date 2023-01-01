Within the Taj complex, on the western side of the gardens, is the small but excellent Taj Museum, housing a number of original Mughal miniature paintings, including a pair of 17th-century ivory portraits of Emperor Shah Jahan and his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.

You'll also find some very well preserved gold and silver coins dating from the same period, plus architectural drawings of the Taj and some celadon plates, said to split into pieces or change colour if the food served on them contains poison.