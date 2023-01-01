The narrow streets behind Jama Masjid are a crazy maze of overcrowded lanes bursting with colourful markets. There are a number of different bazaars here, each specialising in different wares, but the area is generally known as Kinari Bazaar as many of the lanes fan out from Kinari Bazaar Rd. You’ll find clothing, shoes, fabrics, jewellery, spices, marblework, snack stalls and what seems like 20 million other people.

Amazingly, there is somehow room for buffaloes and even the odd working elephant to squeeze their way through the crowds. Even if you’re not buying anything, just walking the streets is an experience in itself.