This museum, renovated in 2016, houses a superb collection of religious sculptures by the Mathura school, which flourished from the 3rd century BC to the 6th century AD. Good lighting and English text spotlight some 2300-year-old Buddhas, as well as towering Kushan-era royal statues and later Sunga- and Gupta-era Hindu icons. It was Mathuran artists who created some of the earliest images of Buddha.