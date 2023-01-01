This fine sandstone mosque was built by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in 1661. To clear the site, he ordered the destruction of the then-standing incarnation of the Kesava Deo temple, which marked the spot of Krishna's birth. The mosque, which sits directly beside the current version of the Kesava Deo temple, is now heavily guarded around the clock by soldiers to prevent a repeat of the tragic events at Ayodhya in 1992.

The mosque is accessed through a neglected entrance reached via railway tracks and a buffalo market (watch your step in both places!). Cameras, bags, and mobile phones must be checked before entering, but the nearest cloakroom is at the Kesava Deo Temple entrance, 500m away.