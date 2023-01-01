Keoladeo National Park

This tremendous bird sanctuary and national park has long been recognised as one of the world’s most important bird breeding and feeding grounds. In a good monsoon season over one-third of the park can be submerged, hosting over 360 species within its 29 sq km. By far the best time to visit this park is October to February, when you should see many migratory birds. At other times, or even after poor monsoon conditions, it can be dry and relatively bird-free.