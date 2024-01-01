Jawahar Burj

Bharatpur

This victory tower was built by Maharajah Suraj Mahl in 1765 to commemorate a victory over the Mughals. Worth a stroll for the view from the top.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Keoladeo National Park

    Keoladeo National Park

    1.6 MILES

    This tremendous bird sanctuary and national park has long been recognised as one of the world’s most important bird breeding and feeding grounds. In a…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    21.93 MILES

    This museum, renovated in 2016, houses a superb collection of religious sculptures by the Mathura school, which flourished from the 3rd century BC to the…

  • Akbar mausoleum, Sikandra near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India, South Asia

    Akbar’s Mausoleum

    28.07 MILES

    This outstanding sandstone and marble tomb commemorates the greatest of the Mughal emperors. The huge courtyard is entered through a stunning gateway…

  • Krishna Balaram Temple Complex

    Krishna Balaram Temple Complex

    26.55 MILES

    The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (www.iskcon.org), also known as the Hare Krishnas, is based at the Krishna Balaram temple complex…

  • Suraj Mahl’s Palace

    Suraj Mahl’s Palace

    20.17 MILES

    At the centre of Deeg – a small, rarely visited, dusty tumult of a town about 35km north of Bharatpur – stands the incongruously glorious Suraj Mahl’s…

  • Jama Masjid, Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh, India

    Jama Masjid

    13.65 MILES

    This beautiful, immense mosque was completed in 1571 and contains elements of Persian and Indian design. The main entrance, at the top of a flight of…

  • Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India - April 15, 2013: The Palace of Fatehpur Sikri in India

    Palaces & Pavilions

    13.67 MILES

    The main sight at Fatehpur Sikri is the stunning imperial complex of pavilions and palaces spread amid a large, abandoned 'city' peppered with Mughal…

Nearby Bharatpur attractions

1. Lohagarh

0.1 MILES

The still-inhabited, 18th-century Lohagarh, or Iron Fort, was so named because of its sturdy defences. Despite being somewhat forlorn and derelict, it is…

2. Museum

0.1 MILES

One of the Lohagarh palaces, centred on a tranquil courtyard, houses this museum, which has royal artefacts, including weaponry, miniature paintings,…

3. Devji Temple

0.16 MILES

This small Hindu temple is in Gandhi park, opposite the main post office.

4. Ganga Temple

0.49 MILES

Not far from the Lohiya Gate is this exquisite red sandstone two-storey temple dedicated to the goddess Ganga, with elaborately carved stone terraces…

5. Jama Masjid

0.57 MILES

The Friday Mosque is opposite the city post office, south of the fort.

6. Laxman Temple

0.64 MILES

This Hindu temple built by Maharaja Baldev Singh in1870 is dedicated to Laxman, Lord Rama's younger brother. It is surrounded by shops in the busy Bada…

7. Old Laxman Temple

0.71 MILES

Just south of the more prominent Laxman Temple, this older temple is believed to be around 400 years old. It is dedicated to Laxman, Lord Rama's younger…

