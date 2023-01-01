Krishna Balaram Temple Complex

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (www.iskcon.org), also known as the Hare Krishnas, is based at the Krishna Balaram temple complex. Accessed through a beautiful, white marble gate, the temple houses the tomb of Swami Prabhupada (1896–1977), the founder of the Hare Krishna organisation.

Inside, the temple is a whirl of activity, filled with devotees prostrating themselves in prayer, playing drums, chanting and consulting with priests. Several hundred foreigners attend courses and seminars here annually.

If you're carrying a bag, you must use the side entrance.

