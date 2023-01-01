A string of ghats and temples lines the Yamuna River north of the main road bridge. The most central and most popular is Vishram Ghat, where Krishna is said to have rested after killing the tyrannical King Kansa. Boats gather along the banks here to take tourists along the Yamuna (₹150 per hour for two people, ₹300 for a full boat). Take your shoes off when entering the ghats.

Just next to VIshram Ghat is the interesting Sati Burj, a four-storey (17m) tower built by a ruler of Jaipur in 1570 to commemorate his mother’s sati (self-immolation on her husband’s funeral pyre).