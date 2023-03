One of the Lohagarh palaces, centred on a tranquil courtyard, houses this museum, which has royal artefacts, including weaponry, miniature paintings, metalwork and pottery. There are two sculpture galleries flanking the impressive Durbar Hall, which includes some beautiful 7th- to 10th-century pieces. Don't miss the palace’s original hammam (Turkish bath), which retains some fine carvings and frescoes.