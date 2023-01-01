The still-inhabited, 18th-century Lohagarh, or Iron Fort, was so named because of its sturdy defences. Despite being somewhat forlorn and derelict, it is still impressive, and sits at the centre of town, surrounded by a moat. There’s a northern entrance, at Austdhatu (Eight-Metal) Gate – apparently the spikes on the gate are made of eight different metals – and a southern entrance, at Lohiya Gate.

Maharaja Suraj Mahl, constructor of the fort and founder of Bharatpur, built two towers, the Jawahar Burj and the Fateh Burj, within the ramparts to commemorate his victories over the Mughals and the British. The fort also contains three old palaces within its precincts, one of which contains a museum.