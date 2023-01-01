In the most important temple complex in Mathura, the small, fortresslike room known as Shri Krishna Janambhoomi marks the spot where Krishna is said to have been born in prison more than 5000 years ago. The much larger main temple has a muralled ceiling depicting scenes from Krishna's life, and houses several statues of the flute-playing god and his consort, Radha. Destroyed and rebuilt a number of times over the past thousand years, the current temple was erected in the 1950s.

To enter the complex, you'll need to deposit your bag, camera and mobile phone at the cloakroom (₹10).