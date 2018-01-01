Half-Day or Full-Day Wine Tour in Western Sicily

Get picked up at your preferred location and relax on the drive to the wineries for the half-day or full-day tour. Listen to the guide discuss Western Sicily’s unique winemaking traditions and related historical anecdotes to get into the mood of the day’s adventures. Make several stops and enjoy the best sightseeing spots and interesting local attractions along the way.Visit one of the vineyards or wineries and explore its beautiful cellars. Get a personal tour around the premises and learn about the wine produced at the location from people who devoted their lives to the art of making that perfect glass of Nero d'Avola, Cataratto, Grillo and many other sicilian wines. Enjoy the beautiful views of the area and stroll around the vine fields while sipping on the best of local wines and liquors.Next, pay a visit to one of the most well-known enoteche (wine shop) in the area and meet some local wine workers to find out about their role in maintaining the centuries-old winemaking traditions of the region. Take a break and enjoy a traditional lunch prepared specially for you -- the lunch is included in the price of the full-day tour, but can be purchased for an additional fee of 20 euro with the half-day tour as well. Explore the Sicilian flavors with a delicious local starter, regional first and second dish, more wine and a sweet Sicilian treat to finish off the meal.If you follow a full-day tour program, immerse yourself into the world of Sicilian wine by exploring its diverse faces and flavors. Visit another vineyard or two, which can be located in the same town or area as the first one or anywhere in the West Sicily region, and learn more about the differences in methods, grapes and flavors of the wines produced at each of these unique locations.After the tour is over, sit back and relax on your transfer back to the initial pick-up location.