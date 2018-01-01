Welcome to Trapani
Trapani activities
Segesta Erice and Salt Pans Full Day Excursion
This itinerary is always popular with clients from all over the world. It is a stress-free day that gives you a little idea of Sicily in just one day.Visit three different sites: Segesta, an archaeological site; Nubia and the Salt Pans in Trapani, that show you the Sicilian coast with its beautiful landscape and nature; and Erice, a Medieval town. The road is really pretty with unforgettable views from the old street going up from Trapani to mount Erice (old monte San Giuliano). All three sites are not far from Palermo. Thanks to this day trip, you have more time to explore all sites. This itinerary is also named "the Elimian's Road," because the Elimians are one of the first inhabitants of this zone in Sicily.The ancient Greek name of Erice was Eryx (Έρυξ in Greek), and its foundation was associated with the eponymous Greek hero Eryx. It was not a Greek colony, as the Phoenicians founded it, but was largely Hellenized. It was destroyed in the First Punic War by the Carthaginians, and from then on declined in importance.Eryx was conquered by Aghlebids in 831 and was renamed as Cebel Hamid (In Western sources Gebel Hamed, meaning Mountain of Hamid). It was ruled by Arabs until the Norman conquest. In 1167 the Normans renamed it Monte San Giuliano. It was known as Monte San Giuliano until 1934.Guide included with the minimum number of participants.
Half-Day or Full-Day Wine Tour in Western Sicily
Get picked up at your preferred location and relax on the drive to the wineries for the half-day or full-day tour. Listen to the guide discuss Western Sicily’s unique winemaking traditions and related historical anecdotes to get into the mood of the day’s adventures. Make several stops and enjoy the best sightseeing spots and interesting local attractions along the way.Visit one of the vineyards or wineries and explore its beautiful cellars. Get a personal tour around the premises and learn about the wine produced at the location from people who devoted their lives to the art of making that perfect glass of Nero d'Avola, Cataratto, Grillo and many other sicilian wines. Enjoy the beautiful views of the area and stroll around the vine fields while sipping on the best of local wines and liquors.Next, pay a visit to one of the most well-known enoteche (wine shop) in the area and meet some local wine workers to find out about their role in maintaining the centuries-old winemaking traditions of the region. Take a break and enjoy a traditional lunch prepared specially for you -- the lunch is included in the price of the full-day tour, but can be purchased for an additional fee of 20 euro with the half-day tour as well. Explore the Sicilian flavors with a delicious local starter, regional first and second dish, more wine and a sweet Sicilian treat to finish off the meal.If you follow a full-day tour program, immerse yourself into the world of Sicilian wine by exploring its diverse faces and flavors. Visit another vineyard or two, which can be located in the same town or area as the first one or anywhere in the West Sicily region, and learn more about the differences in methods, grapes and flavors of the wines produced at each of these unique locations.After the tour is over, sit back and relax on your transfer back to the initial pick-up location.
Private Shore Excursion from Trapani to Segesta and Erice
This is a private shore excursion to Segesta and Erice from Trapani, with English speaking driver and comfortable ride. Meet your driver at your hotel in Trapani or at the port, and embark on a 40 minute-drive to Segesta. This is one of the most spectacular archaeological sites of Sicily, founded by the Elymian population and refugees from destroyed Troy, before the arrival of the Greeks. Segesta's ancient Greek temple can make a valid claim to being the best preserved in the world, and its amphitheater boasts a hilltop position on Mount Barbaro second to none. Kindly take note that the admission fees are not included in the rate and should be paid on site (approximately 10 euro per person)Board the car again and after a 45 minute-ride you, will reach Erice, a small Medieval town with a population of a few hundred inhabitants that grows considerably during summer periods. Located on the summit of the Mount, Erice was once dominated by the Elimi that gave the village its ancient name. Erice founded the temple dedicated to Venus, goddess of love and fertility. The village, surrounded by cyclopean walls, is characterized by stone paths and adorned with trees, plants and flowers, giving the center a magical and enchanted atmosphere. Its large and spectacular view is breathtaking—from Erice, Trapani can be seen with its characteristic sickle shape and Monte Cofano with Custonaci at its feet. The town is also famous for its delicious almond cookies and marzipan, lovely ceramics and colorful rag rugs.On the way back to the ship, make a quick stop in Trapani, a place renowned for its fine seafood and Sicilian cuisine, and try some of the local delicacies while admiring the medieval architecture of the old town.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded.
Transfer Service Palermo Hotels or Airport
Upon arrival at Palermo Airport (PMO), simply go to the arrival hall and there will be your driver waiting for you. Choose from either a sedan, for up to three passengers, or a minivan, for up to six passengers. Once you’re settled comfortably in your spacious private vehicle, you will be driven straight to your Palermo hotel, residence or b&b.When making a booking for this private arrival transfer from the Palermo or Trapani airport to your Palermo accommodation, you will need to advise your flight details and your Palermo hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan or six per minivan.
SEGESTA - SELINUNTE
Visit at the old city of Segesta, founded by the Elimi and survived the enemies weather and the many earthquakes in the area. Located on Mount Barbaro, it has a breathtaking panoramic view.Visit the magnificent Temple and the Greek theater of Segesta, free time to take pictures. Visiting Selinunte, what was largest, the most inhabited Greek city. Currently, there resides the largest archaeological park in Europe.Free time. For lunch, we will take you in a typical restaurant near the archaeological site and is not included in the price. Return in the afternoon and there is the possibility of release in the hotel. All entry ticket at the sites are not included.
Private transfers from Palermo airport to Trapani city
Our company Trapani Tourism Service offers private transfers from Palermo airport to Trapani city. Our car park consists of 8-seater black Renault Trafic Minivans plus a 5-seat Mercedes E-Class car and they are all new, comfortable, and spacious vehicles.We have been working in the industry for several years, and we will take care of your transfer in a professional way. Our drivers are qualified and ready to give advice on our location.We make transfers from Trapani Birgi Airport, Palermo airport to all destinations in western Sicily.Service is quick, convenient and economical, moving easily and absolutely safe and comfortable. For those who need to make transfers to and from the Sicilian airports of Trapani and Palermo, the TTS transfer service is the best that our territory can offer.Book with us your personalized transfers.