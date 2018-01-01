Welcome to Ragusa
Like every other town in the region, Ragusa Ibla (the old town) collapsed after the 1693 earthquake and a new town, Ragusa Superiore, was built on a high plateau above. But the old aristocracy was loath to leave the tottering palazzi and rebuilt Ragusa Ibla on exactly the same spot. The two towns were merged in 1927, becoming the provincial capital at Modica’s expense.
Top experiences in Ragusa
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Ragusa activities
'Inspector Montalbano' Filming Locations Tour from Taormina
Leave your Taormina or Messina province hotel in the early morning, and relax on your coach ride south to the authentic Sicilian town of Ragusa, the first stop on your Inspector Montalbano tour.Here you’ll visit Piazza Duomo, home to the Basilica of St George, a site that represents the main square of the show’s fictional town of Vigata. Continue to Church of San Giuseppe, Palazzo Donnafugata and Circolo di Conversazione, where the episodes ‘Gli Arancini di Montalbano’ and ‘The Scent of the Night’ were filmed.After some free time to explore on your own, depart for the seaside town of Punta Secca, dubbed ‘Marinella’ in the show. Visit Montalbano Commissioner's House and the sandy beaches where the main character likes to swim. Have time for lunch (own expense) and go for a dip in the Mediterranean if you wish. Just remember to bring your bathing suit!Continue onward to the small village of Scicli and enjoy a short walk through its lovely Baroque historical center, named ‘Montelusa’ in the show. Visit Scicli Municipal Town Hall in Palazzo Municipio, and hear how the building was the set location for the Police Commissioner’s office and the Vigata police station. Here you can purchase a ticket to the mayor's real-life office (Stanza del Sindaco), used in the series as Montalbano’s office.At the end of the day, relax on the drive back to your Taormina or Messina province hotel.
Ragusa Walking tour
The city is divided into two important areas: Ragusa Superiore, founded after the earthquake in 1693, and Ragusa Inferiore, the original site. The latter is called Ibla nowadays because, at the beginning of the 20th century, some archaeologists discovered the ruins of Hybla, a village founded by Siculi people about 3000 years ago. Ragusa Superiore and Ragusa Inferiore were separated towns until 1926 when Mussolini decided Ragusa had to be the provincial capital.We start our visit with a stop to see the panoramic view and the church of Santa Maria delle Scale, whose interior has one nave in gothic catalan style (15th century). Going down toward the old city you find Palazzo della Cancelleria, the Church of Madonna dell’Itria, whose bell tower is decorated by tiles which reproduce Iris plants, and Palazzo Cosentini and its two facades joined by a statue of San Francesco di Paola. Arriving in Piazza della Repubblica you see the church of the Anime Purganti. Its central portal door is decorated by dadoes and the souls in purgatory and on its sides two shell niches hold statues of saint Peter and Saint Paul. Going along via Capitano Bocchieri, you arrive in Piazza Duomo where, at the end of a monumental staircase closed by a wrought iron gate, there is the Church of San Giorgio, a work by Rosario Gagliardi, the most important architect of the Val di Noto. The facade is considered the best example of late baroque art: 3 levels convex in the center and concave to sides animated by free Corinthian columns. Crossing Piazza Duomo, enclosed by late baroque and neoclassic edificies, among which are the Circolo di Conversazione and Palazzo Donnafugata, you reach piazza Pola. Here you find the Church of San Giuseppe, built on the ruins of the church of San Tommaso. Its beautiful central door is flanked by statues and Corinthian columns and above it there is a huge central window with grated shutters. Leaving corso 25 aprile you reach the Giardino Ibleo, a beautiful park which hosts inside 3 churches (San Vincenzo, San Giacomo and Cappuccini church) and the Gothic style portal door of the original church of San Giorgio, survived the earthquake in 1693.
Marina di Ragusa: Private Sailing and Lunch
Departing from Marina di Ragusa tourist port, you will sail to Punta Secca up to the 'Fomace Penna' of Punta Pisciotto, a prime example of the industrial architecture of the 1900s.During the stops those that want to will be able to dive into the clear blue waters to cool off.You can choose between the half-day tour or full-day tour. The full-day tour includes a light lunch with local products and a glass of wine, while you will be offered only a glass of wine if you choose the half-day tour.The boat (a Dufour sailing boat with 3 or 4 cabins with maximum 8 guests on-board) will be for your exclusive use, with a skipper included.
Montalbano TV Show Locations Tour
This tour will take you to the most famous places of 'Inspector Montalbano,' starting from the first stop, 'Inspector Montalbano's' house, in front of the sea. The Donnafugata Castle, situated in proximity to Santa Croce Camerina, about 12.5 miles (20km) from Ragusa is a major attraction for tourists. Thanks to its scenery, it was the setting of many films. The name of Donnafugata, which is Arabic in origin, is misleading. It does not refer, as first appearances might suggest, to a woman fleeing some tyrannical husband or father, nor to one of the legends lingering in some popular memory. It is a free interpretation and transcription of Ayn as Jafat (meaning Fountain of Health) which, in Sicilian dialect, became Ronnafuata, and so was corrupted to its modem form of Donnafugata.Ragusa Ibla is a lovely spot with many Montalbano's locations (the restaurants, church, square). Ragusa offers panoramic views of Ibla from its historical center, which is difficult to find nowadays. Walk around tiny streets until Cathedral Square is within reach. The city symbol is S. Giorgio's door next to the beautiful Iblei garden, where there are 3 churches; then Pola square with the beautiful facade of San Giuseppe and Duomo Square with the splendid baroque facade and the neoclassical dome of S. Giorgio. The town of Modica is another famous Montalbano location. Modica is located between two pits of a river bed which was buried in the past century. This Baroque town isn't only famous for its architecture, but also for being the birth place of a Nobel Laureate in literature Salvatore Quasimodo and for its famous Modica chocolate. Scicli, another beautiful Baroque town, is the setting of Montalbano's Police station and cemetery. The tour ends in the late afternoon, when we will come back to pick-up point.
Scicli Walking tour
Our walk starts from Piazza Italia, framed by rows of eighteenth and nineteenth centuries buildings, where stands the present- day Mater Ecclesia: Sant’Ignazio. The façade, two levels surmounted by two pointed bell towers, is embellished with statues and a clock. Inside, the fascinating icon of Madonna delle Milizie, a statue inspired by the Madonna’s intervention in favor of the Christians and Normans during the battle against the Saracens in 1091. From Piazza Italia, ascending along the canyon from which it takes its names, you arrive at the Church of San Bartolomeo. Statues and columns with capitals of various styles decorate the pyramidal façade. The one nave interior has marble altars, colored stuccoes and one of the most beautiful crèches in all of Sicily, with linden wood statues executed by Pietro Padula in 1773-1776. Retracing one’s step , along the same street toward via Mormino Penna, you reach Palazzo Beneventano, with its exceptionally expressive and monstrous masks under its balconies. In the hearth of the town there is via Mormino Penna, Scicli’s most beautiful street, rich in monastic churches and patrician buildings. The first church you meet is San Giovanni Evangelista, with an oval layout and a concave convex façade in accordance with schemes deriving from Borromini. Annexed to a Benedictine monastery, which became the Town Hall in the 19th century, the church holds inside a Spanish canvas of the Cristo di Burgos, depicting a crucified Christ wearing a white sacerdotal robe with chiaroscuro effects. The other major ecclesiastic church is San Michele, which rises in three levels and has an elliptical hall with a splayed portal to one side that creates an interesting play on perspective. Across from this side of the church rises another elegant example of late baroque art: Palazzo Spadaro. The last church to visit in this area is Santa Teresa, whose façade shows a rose window, three arches high up with a small bell tower next them.
Ragusa and Modica Walking tour
We start our visit with a stop to see the panoramic view and the church of Santa Maria delle Scale, whose interior has one nave in gothic catalan style (15th century). Going down toward the old city you find Palazzo della Cancelleria, the Church of Madonna dell’Itria, whose bell tower is decorated by tiles which reproduce Iris plants, and Palazzo Cosentini and its two facades joined by a statue of San Francesco di Paola. Going along via Capitano Bocchieri, you arrive in Piazza Duomo where, at the end of a monumental staircase closed by a wrought iron gate, there is the Church of San Giorgio, a work by Rosario Gagliardi, the most important architect of the Val di Noto. Crossing Piazza Duomo, enclosed by late baroque and neoclassic edificies, among which are the Circolo di Conversazione and Palazzo Donnafugata, you reach piazza Pola. Here you find the Church of San Giuseppe, built on the ruins of the church of San Tommaso. Its beautiful central door is flanked by statues and Corinthian columns and above it there is a huge central window with grated shutters. Leaving corso 25 aprile you reach the Giardino Ibleo, a beautiful park which hosts inside 3 churches (San Vincenzo, San Giacomo and Cappuccini church) and the Gothic style portal door of the original church of San Giorgio, survived the earthquake in 1693. We will move to Modica. Known worldwide for its distinctive chocolate and for being the birthplace of Salvatore Quasimodo, Nobel prize for literature, the city of Modica rises between two caves, on the riverbed of a watercourse buried in the last century. Among the main attractions we will see the Saint Georges’s Church, Saint Peter’s Church, Mary Of Bethlehem’s Church and a small cave church which houses some Byzantine frescos (if it's open it). We won't miss the chance of stopping by for some chocolate tasting and we will also try the "mpanatigghie" which consist of thin dough raviolo filled with cocoa, cinnamon, nutmeg and minced pork or beef.