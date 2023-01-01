Guido Van Helten Mural

Channelling the classical iconography of Charity, this powerful depiction of a Sicilian mother tending to two infants was executed by Australian street artist Guido Van Helten in 2019. The soaring mural was commissioned to celebrate the 40th birthday of the Associazione Volontari Italiani del Sangue (AVIS), Italy's major non-profit blood-donation organisation.

A second mural by Van Helten, titled L'Attesa (The Wait), is located close by, on the corner of Via G Bruno and Via Vittorio Emanuele Orlando.