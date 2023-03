Via Ludovico Ariosto is home to a striking, four-storey mural of an elderly man by Portuguese street artist Daniel Eime. Illustrating Eime’s knack for stenciling and photo realism, the portrait was inspired by a random online image search for ‘Ludovico Ariosto’ (the name of the street and its eponymous poet). People wonder if the figure is Gorbachev, Picasso or Hitchcock. In reality it’s both no one and everyone.