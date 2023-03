Titled Ficupala, this blockbuster mural is the work of Greek artist Dimitris Taxis. The work, stylistically inspired by comic-book art and an ode to Sicilian landscapes, was executed for the 2018 edition of the now defunct FestiWall, an annual street-art festival designed to beautify Ragusa's less-appealing urban streetscapes. You'll find it 1.2km northwest of Ragusa's bus terminal.