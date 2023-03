Italian-born, Berlin-based artist Agostino Iacurci is the talent behind this voluptuous, multi-storey mural. Titled Ogni bene è mobile (Every Object is Movable), its depiction of an egg perched atop a stack of fragile objects is a meditation on the precariousness of beauty. It's also a reflection on the fragility of the region itself, its people and heritage perpetually threatened by the earth's seismic whims.

The mural is a 1.1km walk west of Ragusa's bus terminal.