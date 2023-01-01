South of the cathedral, off Via Roma, is the Museo Archeologico Ibleo, an important if somewhat forlorn archaeological museum housing finds from prehistoric times and from the Greek site at Kamarina on the coast. Also of interest are ceramics from the caravan centre of Scornavacche, as well as the mosaic-floor remains from Santa Croce Camerina, near the end of the loop around the museum. Unfortunately, if you don't read Italian, gleaning information about the finds will be a problem.